Verde Capital Management Cuts Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Verde Capital Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 26,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 209,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27,052 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 127,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 269,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after acquiring an additional 26,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.72 and a 52 week high of $54.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

