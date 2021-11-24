Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Vericel stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86. Vericel has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4,060.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Vericel’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vericel by 164.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 171,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vericel by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,481 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vericel by 186.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Kopp Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 549,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Vericel by 75.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 197,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

