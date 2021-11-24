Veriti Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,154 Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEXA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 136.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 109,330 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 199.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 69,540 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $556,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 139.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 49,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 51.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEXA opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. Nexa Resources S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.80). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

NEXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.37.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

