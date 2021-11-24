Veriti Management LLC Invests $132,000 in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,719,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,343,000 after acquiring an additional 431,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after acquiring an additional 151,470 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,330,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,701,000 after acquiring an additional 200,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

