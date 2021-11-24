Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $214.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

