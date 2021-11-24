Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Trading Down 7.4%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 3,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 349,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

DSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $623.17 million and a P/E ratio of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Viant Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Viant Technology by 30.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Viant Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. 19.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.