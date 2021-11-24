Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DSP. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

DSP traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 159,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,233. The firm has a market cap of $634.09 million and a P/E ratio of 0.87. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. On average, analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 69.3% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. 19.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

