Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vifor Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

GNHAF opened at $127.00 on Wednesday. Vifor Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $124.50 and a fifty-two week high of $149.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.93.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

