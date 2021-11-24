Virtu Financial LLC Buys 4,778 Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MESO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 2,948.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 755,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 347.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 179,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 31,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. Mesoblast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,325.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

