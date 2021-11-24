Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nomura by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Nomura by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nomura by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nomura by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NMR stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

