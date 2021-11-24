Virtu Financial LLC Has $151,000 Stock Position in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,806 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Synthetic Biologics worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100,508 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 1,706.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 232,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synthetic Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Shares of Synthetic Biologics stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

