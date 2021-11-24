Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Position in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 45,122 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Digital Ally worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Digital Ally by 1,203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Ally by 349.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Digital Ally stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. Digital Ally, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $63.86 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Digital Ally had a net margin of 193.66% and a return on equity of 64.05%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Ally from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Digital Ally Profile

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.