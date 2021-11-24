Virtu Financial LLC Sells 26,779 Shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,779 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Antelope Enterprise were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 101.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEHL opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

