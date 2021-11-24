Virtu Financial LLC Takes $135,000 Position in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter valued at about $498,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $372,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 171,000 shares of company stock worth $432,050.

NASDAQ ALZN opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $33.55.

ALZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Univest Sec initiated coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

