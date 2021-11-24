Virtu Financial LLC Takes $140,000 Position in Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Synaptogenix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptogenix in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptogenix alerts:

NASDAQ:SNPX opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72. Synaptogenix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.