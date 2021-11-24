Virtu Financial LLC Takes $154,000 Position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $104,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $141,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYPS. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

In other news, Director James Murren bought 29,787 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Shares of MYPS stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

