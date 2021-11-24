Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 104,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 519.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 100,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $205,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 141,184 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $272,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 411,431 shares of company stock valued at $800,122. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URG opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $336.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URG. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ur-Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (up previously from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

