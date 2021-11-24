Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Increased by Avenue 1 Advisors LLC

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 61.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.8% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

NYSE V opened at $198.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $386.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $192.81 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.