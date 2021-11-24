Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Gap Down to $11.75

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $11.35. Vivid Seats shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 3,490 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEAT shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

