VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the lowest is $1.77. VMware posted earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

In other VMware news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $794,470. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in VMware by 518.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 346.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 147.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW traded up $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.70. 3,945,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,655. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

