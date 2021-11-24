VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the period. VMware accounts for approximately 3.0% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $35,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.80. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.76.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $794,470. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

