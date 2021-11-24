VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.190-$7.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.83 billion-$12.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.81 billion.VMware also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.960-$1.960 EPS.

NYSE:VMW opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.35.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $794,470. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.