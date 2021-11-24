Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at BTIG Research

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

NYSE VCRA opened at $60.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.57 and a beta of 0.32. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,101,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,764 shares of company stock worth $2,538,784 in the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 54,059 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 62,269 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

