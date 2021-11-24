Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $21.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. 309,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,895,212 shares.The stock last traded at $20.63 and had previously closed at $20.79.
Several other research firms have also commented on VG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.67, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Vonage Company Profile (NASDAQ:VG)
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
