Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $21.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. 309,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,895,212 shares.The stock last traded at $20.63 and had previously closed at $20.79.

Several other research firms have also commented on VG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,929,000 after buying an additional 2,982,843 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,520,000 after buying an additional 1,104,590 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,912,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,941,000 after buying an additional 952,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 641.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 893,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after buying an additional 773,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.67, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

