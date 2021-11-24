Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($75.00) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.44 ($74.36).

ETR:VNA opened at €52.72 ($59.91) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97. Vonovia has a one year low of €48.57 ($55.19) and a one year high of €60.96 ($69.27). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

