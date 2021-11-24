Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.770-$-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.40 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRM shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.18.

VRM stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.89. Vroom has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.63.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vroom will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vroom stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 85.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

