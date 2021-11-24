Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Vulcan Materials posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.59.

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,437 shares of company stock valued at $20,058,867 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,750,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,212,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after purchasing an additional 139,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,915,000 after purchasing an additional 336,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,121,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $200.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,726. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $134.53 and a 52-week high of $210.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

