Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $2,111,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 25,801 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WD. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

NYSE WD opened at $154.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.28. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.77 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.88.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

