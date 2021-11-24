WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 191,278 shares.The stock last traded at $19.88 and had previously closed at $20.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on WKME. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.90.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 189.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

