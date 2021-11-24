Walleye Trading LLC Increases Stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 208,667 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 539,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,417 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 188,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 153,143 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $220.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.96.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment involves in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

