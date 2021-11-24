Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,981 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $145.81 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 451,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $66,545,364.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,239,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,650,709.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,514,945 shares of company stock worth $809,165,765 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

