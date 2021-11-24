Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,730 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $145.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.31. The firm has a market cap of $406.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $53,301,911.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,659,592.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 451,308 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $66,545,364.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,239,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,650,709.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,514,945 shares of company stock worth $809,165,765 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

