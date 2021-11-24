Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WMT opened at $145.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.19 and a 200-day moving average of $143.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,514,945 shares of company stock worth $809,165,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walmart stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

