Walter Lynch Sells 24,617 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of AWK stock opened at $173.08 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.90 and a 200-day moving average of $168.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.57.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,275,868,000 after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,121 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,436 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,312,000 after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 199,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.
About American Water Works
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.
Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.