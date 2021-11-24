Walter Lynch Sells 24,617 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $173.08 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.90 and a 200-day moving average of $168.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,275,868,000 after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,121 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,436 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,312,000 after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 199,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

