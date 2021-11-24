Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 239.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $51,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Waste Connections by 62.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

WCN opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.56. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.26%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

