WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 35.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 32.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 86.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.58.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

