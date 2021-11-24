Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAWZ. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Pet Care ETF alerts:

Shares of PAWZ opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $84.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.68 and a 200 day moving average of $80.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.