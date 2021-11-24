Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,296,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,462 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after purchasing an additional 875,935 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 698.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 727,016 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 17,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $309,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,206,310 over the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

