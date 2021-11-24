Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STWD. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 342,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth $327,000. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 74.4% during the second quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 23,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 82,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.34. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.