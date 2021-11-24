Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 50.2% during the third quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,880.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,757.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,608.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,941.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $30.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,711.35.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

