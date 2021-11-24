Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 18,347 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,347 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 50.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 54.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Shares of NYSE:PML opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

