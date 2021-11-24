Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 424 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTVA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

