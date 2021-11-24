Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Minerva Surgical (UTRS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ: UTRS) recently:

11/16/2021 – Minerva Surgical is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Minerva Surgical is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Minerva Surgical is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Minerva Surgical is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ UTRS opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. Minerva Surgical Inc has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 580,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,960,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

