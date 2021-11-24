Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 12,157 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,652,578,000 after buying an additional 33,671 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,276,302,000 after buying an additional 400,247 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,877,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $729,591,000 after purchasing an additional 124,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,296,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,667,000 after purchasing an additional 377,830 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APTV stock opened at $170.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.65. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $117.31 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.73.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

