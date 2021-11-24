Welch & Forbes LLC Has $11.15 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,313 shares of company stock worth $82,598,075 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

LHX stock opened at $221.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.14. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

