Welch & Forbes LLC Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

