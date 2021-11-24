Welch & Forbes LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.84 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average is $89.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

