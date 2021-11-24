Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 1,460 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 134.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 36,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after buying an additional 124,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,798 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,516. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $229.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.30. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.