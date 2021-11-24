Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 212 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth $68,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $779.36 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $802.39 and a 200-day moving average of $803.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,891,303 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.