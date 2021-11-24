Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $39.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 223,570 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 205,333 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 484,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,833,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,997,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

